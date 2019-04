The new Rockler Universal Battery-Powered Toothpick Lathe solves all of your toothpick turning needs. This revolutionary new lathe easily fits in your shop apron, so can turn toothpicks anywhere. The lathe also includes the 2-piece Ultra-Mini Turning Tools kit. It runs on two AA batteries (not included). Now you can make toothpicks out of your favorite species of hardwood.

Happy April Fools Day!