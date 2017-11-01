VIDEO: Dovetail Series Conclusion

by Ernie ConoverNov 1, 2017
This is the final episode of the Hand Cutting Dovetails series. Ernie wraps up his series about dovetail joinery with several additional tips and thoughts, such as: Do you cut pins first or tails first? Why doesn’t he use a fret saw to remove waste more quickly? And, how he uses a router to clean up pins and tails.

The dovetail may be the most iconic joint in woodworking. It is the perfect marriage of form and function – both strong and attractive. In this series, Ernie Conover clearly demonstrates how to lay out, cut, and assemble the most popular types of dovetail joints.

