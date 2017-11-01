VIDEO: Dovetail Series Conclusion

This is the final episode of the Hand Cutting Dovetails series. Ernie wraps up his series about dovetail joinery with several additional tips and thoughts, such as: Do you cut pins first or tails first? Why doesn’t he use a fret saw to remove waste more quickly? And, how he uses a router to clean up pins and tails.

The dovetail may be the most iconic joint in woodworking. It is the perfect marriage of form and function – both strong and attractive. In this series, Ernie Conover clearly demonstrates how to lay out, cut, and assemble the most popular types of dovetail joints.