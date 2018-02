What is the best lathe for your workshop? Choosing the best lathe depends on what types of woodturning projects you like to make. If you only turn pens, then a mini lathe is the perfect choice. But, if you want to turn large bowls, then you’ll need a full-size lathe. Ernie Conover shows you the basic features and benefits of mini lathes, midi lathes and full-size lathes.