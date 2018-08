The dovetail joint is one of the most iconic forms of joinery in woodworking. There are lots of machine jigs that can make creating dovetail joints fast and easy, but eventually most woodworkers aspire to learn how to hand cut a dovetail joint. In this video, Chris Marshall demonstrates how a simple jig makes it easier to cut the pins and tails with a hand saw. The David Barron Dovetail Guide helps you start your saw cuts accurately and saw consistently.