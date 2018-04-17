Walnut and Maple Rocking Horse

It is a tradition that I make our grandchildren a rocking horse for their first birthday. My family and friends encouraged me to create an entry into the State Fair of Texas this past Fall. I created this rocking horse just for the State Fair and won the First Place Blue Ribbon. This rocking horse’s dimensions are 36″ long X 14.25″ tall x 32″ tall. It is made with black walnut grown and milled in East Texas. The bridle inlay is American curly maple. I used only dowels and mortise and tenon joinery for assembly. The stain is a light walnut and finished with a polyurethane. It takes about a month to make one of these beauties from rough cut lumber.

-Ron Mercer

See the Gallery Below: