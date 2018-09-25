What Do You Want in Your Shop?

In the last issue, Rob wondered what you might be planning to add to your shop in the near future. Here are a few items on woodworker’s wish lists. – Editor

“I’ve just completed a cross-country move and, as of today, unloaded the final container — the one with my tools — and found that my old RYOBI oscillating sander was damaged beyond repair. I bought it when it was a deeplydiscounted closeout, and it has served me well. My use was within its expected capabilities. Now that it has died, what do I do? How much should I spend? And do I even need to replace it? I can’t afford or justify what I really want, so to finally answer your question: I’m going to spend the next few weeks “agonizing” over which product to buy, but there is a new benchtop oscillating sander in my future.” -Mitchell D. Garnett

“My shop is in the basement. There are two areas: the shop and what started out as a den, but is now shop storage. There is no room in the shop for another screwdriver. I got a great deal on a 22/44 belt sander and that’s

outside the shop. If I had a wish, it would be for a bigger shop.” – Barry Saltsberg

“I want a ton of stuff for my shop, now that I really have one. Meanwhile, I’ve been having fun with SketchUp designing miter saw stations, workbenches, outfeed tables and a tool wall. We’ll see when I get down there in two weeks what I really end up doing.” – Rolf Peterson

Whereas some other woodworkers have already granted their own shop wishes. – Editor

“Interesting that you should pose this question. I just added a Makita 10-inch chop saw, and I’m in the process of building a mobile base for it. The saw was purchased to ease my project of replacing all the trim in my house with oak. Currently it’s pine that was stained dark. That soft wood was easily dinged, and the white wood shows with every one. The oak will be much tougher and more beautiful. I’ve been wanting to add a chop saw to the mix anyway, and this was a good excuse. Every major project deserves a new tool.” – Lee Ohmart

“After nearly 50 years, I have given up riding a motorcycle. Consequently, I sold my ride. Coincidentally, the school where I have been attending woodworking classes is coming to the point where I will no longer be able to take classes (no repeats allowed). When that happens, I will no longer have access to the machinery that has been available to me. Imagine: a dozen SawStops, a wide belt sander that will take an entire tabletop, multiple router tables, chop/miter saws, oscillating spindle and belt sanders, a sliding table saw that takes 4X8 sheets, a Striebig panel saw, CNC routers (multi-axis), rooms with multiple workbenches, walls of clamps and cabinets full of hand and power tools (electric and air), a central dust collection system and air compressor. I’ve probably left stuff out, but you get the idea.

“This is all going to end, for me, in the not too distant future. So, I have slowly been buying power tools so I can continue to enjoy woodworking. My ‘shop’ is my two-car garage where there is housed the hot water system, the laundry machinery and a freezer. The rest of the space was taken up by a stack of lumber from the tree I had removed from my front yard (once upon a time it was over 450 board feet), two motorcycles, my 1973 vintage radial arm saw and workbench. Over time, I’ve accumulated a contractor fold-up table saw, a planer, a router table, a band saw and a benchtop drill press. This year, with some cash proceeds from the sale of my bike, I chose to beat the tariffs and purchased a RIKON hollow chisel mortiser, a Cutech 8″ jointer, and a Wen oscillating spindle/belt sander. My summer has been spent making mobile stands for the new acquisitions.” – Ralph Lombardo

“I really am stocked up on the machines I need and even want; well, almost. I live in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, and summers can get pretty hot and humid and of late the winters have been brutal, by our standards. The spring and fall good times in the shop also coincide with the outdoor gardening seasons and leaf raking. So, I decided that I was going to turn my shop, attached oversize garage, into a climate-controlled shop. I had a mini-split HVAC unit installed. I insulated my garage doors and I now have a year-round shop that I can work in whenever I want. Best machine in my shop.” – Keith Wales, Sr.