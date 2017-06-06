Woodworkers of Central Ohio Making Toys and More

Our toy group is called the Termites. We are a part of our club WOCO here in Westervile, Ohio. Some of us volunteer every week for a day at the local furniture bank in Columbus where they make cabinets and other furniture for the less fortunate. We also make 200 cutouts for children to color at Children’s hospital every month. Last year we made 20 cabinets for the Childhood League in Columbus. We typically make over 4,000 toys to give to charitable organizations for distribution every year. We usually meet one shop every week to make toys mine being one of them. Some of our club makes wood items for the Head Start program in several areas of Ohio. In 2014 we received an award for our volunteerism.

– Dan Martin, WOCO

See the Gallery Below: