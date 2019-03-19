Woodworking Friends and Loans

In the last issue, Rob pondered on a full circle cycle of some Douglas fir that he lost … and then regained from a woodworking friend. – Editor

“Years ago, I made a thickness sander that would take a 28-in. wide board at a time. It took me two years to perfect it. When I moved, I gave it to a friend, whom I am sure (if he still has it) would loan it back or let me borrow it. The only problem is I have since moved twice and he once. We are now 14 hours and 27 minutes apart (according to Google maps.) Sometimes it just don’t work out.” – Riley Grotts

“In the words of Joni Mitchell: ‘You Don’t Know What You Got Till It’s Gone.’” – Le Ohmart