New from 3M™, the WorkTunes™ Connect Wireless Hearing Protector with Bluetooth® Technology allows you to stream the entertainment of your choice from your smartphone or other mobile device, while providing protection from noisy environments. It offers a noise reduction rating of 24 dB, with 40mm high-fidelity speakers that provide premium sound quality in a modern, comfortable design. Plus, a built-in microphone lets you make and take calls without removing the ear protection.

Crafted with style in mind, these ear muffs have a low-profile design featuring soft ear cushions and a low-pressure headband that is hat compatible, so you can wear them for hours of working in the shop, mowing grass or running a chainsaw — whatever tasks you need to do.

The hearing protector is cord and antenna free, to help you move more freely. (Note: It does not include an AM/FM radio.) A single button interface and audio assist technology enable you to make setups and adjustments without removing WorkTunes. It also features a built-in battery that can be charged with an included micro USB cord. After two hours of run time, an auto shut-off feature preserves battery life, while a low-battery indicator can help you monitor when a recharge is necessary.

Additionally, this hearing protector has an audio jack so it can be used with non-Bluetooth devices by plugging them into WorkTunes with a 3.5m audio cable (not included).

“It’s important for woodworkers to protect their hearing while working on projects. They are often exposed to loud and constant noise for much or all of their day,” said Lindsay Adams of the 3M Construction and Home Improvement Markets Division. “Wearing hearing protection isn’t always top of mind, but we’ve designed a product to help meet the protection needs yet add function and fun making it more desirable to wear.”

The WorkTunes™ Connect Wireless Hearing Protector with Bluetooth® Technology is available now online and at home centers and hardware retailers nationwide. It sells for $59.99.