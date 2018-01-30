The new WORX Crosscut Sled accessory for BladeRunner X2 portable benchtop saws can help you make accurate crosscuts in dimensional lumber, to improve and simplify a range of woodworking projects and home fixes.

The sled measures 17 in. long by 10-1/2 in. wide and is constructed of durable plastic. It attaches without tools over the front end of the BladeRunner’s tabletop. The sled slides on a center groove that enables it to be pushed past the blade for easy and consistent cut alignment. A 1-1/4-in.-tall fixed fence features an integrated, easy-to-read 16-in. scale, reading 0 to 8 inches to the right and left of the blade. The fence is large enough to offer safe hand placement during cutting.

WORX’s BladeRunner Crosscut Sled (item WA0134; $24.99) is available now.