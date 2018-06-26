“Would You Rather?”: What a Reader Said

by Reader SubmittedJun 26, 2018
In the last issue, we asked you to weigh in on some woodworking choices along the lines of the “Would You Rather” game. Here’s one reader’s take on the subject. – Editor

“’Would I rather…?’ Depends upon the project I have and the time constraints. Attaching drawer corners, for example. If it’s just functional and needed in a limited time period, I might elect to glue or pin nail or both. If it’s a gift box for someone special, then I’ll probably join corners in a more attractive fashion: box joint, dovetail or some variation of miter. This rule of thumb tends to apply across the board for many of my projects — the key variables being the amount of time available to complete the project and the appearance quality desired in the final product.” – Ron Suchara

