WWE! (Wood Figure Wrestling Event)

A common point of discussion that occurs as we develop new project ideas is what species of wood to build our bookcase, cabinet, step stool or wooden widget out of. The next question inevitably is “what figure do we use?” Plainsawn, quartersawn, curly, straight grain, bird’s-eye — you get the picture.

And these discussions can become quite heated. Some opinions, like mine, are well reasoned and eminently logical. Others are wrong-headed and totally without merit. For example, I am a big fan of quartersawn grain in all sorts of oak lumber — red oak or white. Some folks on my staff scoff at my vertical grain preference. (See the wrong-headed comment, above.)

Which brings me to the question of the week. What is your favorite grain figure? Do you even have one? And don’t worry, I will bow to your wisdom.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal