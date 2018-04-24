Your Go-to Tool

If you were stranded on a desert island, which happened to have a small woodworking shop nestled next to the Professor and Mary Ann’s thatched huts, what tool could you not live without?

For this question, let’s just say that the previous desert island dwellers managed to get a table saw, jointer, band saw and a drill press. (All powered by Gilligan pedaling a flywheel.) What else would you most miss if it were not there?

For me, I find it nearly impossible to do any work without a combo-square. I don’t really know how many I own, as I put them down and “lose” them regularly, so I need backup when that happens.

So what about you? What missing product would have you crying in your coconut milk?

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal