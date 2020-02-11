65 Years Old

Nope, not me — its Rockler Woodworking and Hardware — all started by Nordy Rockler.

When I was hired to work for Today’s Woodworker magazine, started by Ann Rockler Jackson, Nordy’s daughter, I noticed an older fellow who seemed to know everyone in the building and have an opinion on a lot of things. It was Nordy. And while by that time he had turned the day-to-day details of the business over to Ann, he was still a sparkplug of ideas. He loved coming up with product ideas like Wunderfill mixable wood filler and many more. Nordy likes to fish, eat BLTs and to tell a good joke. He even puts up with my jokes. This month we are celebrating Nordy’s 98th birthday (2/22/22) and Rockler’s 65th anniversary.

I am so blessed to have worked with and become friends with Nordy; we still have lunch together on a regular basis.

Thanks for all you’ve done for woodworking over the years, Nordy. And happy birthday to Nordy and to Rockler Woodworking and Hardware!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

65 Years of the Best Woodworking Sales and Service

Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is celebrating their 65th anniversary in 2020. Ann Rockler Jackson shares her memories of how the business was started by her father, Nordy Rockler.

Who Designed the Bandy Clamp?

Meet the designer of the Rockler Bandy Clamp and take a closer look at this innovative tool. The Bandy Clamp was originally designed for clamping edge banding, but it works great in many other applications. The strong rubber band conforms to any shape and the pivoting pads won’t slip.

From Our Sponsor











