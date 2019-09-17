A SawStop Sneak Peek

Table saws are one of the most versatile tools in any woodworking shop. Our last survey on the topic showed that well over 90% of woodworkers own a table saw of some kind. The brands and models we own do vary widely. I remember when I bought my first table saw, a Delta contractor’s saw with the additional 50-in. ripping capacity. I was on cloud nine!

Since then I have purchased and sold several more, and each time I get that same feeling of elation … what can I say, I am a softy. My current saw is a behemoth, and I am going to have to sell it because I am downsizing my shop. It will be like losing a good buddy. Which is why I was so interested in getting an advance look at a new saw from SawStop. It is an updated Pro version of their popular Jobsite Saw, and I have to say I like what I have seen.

Check out the video below to see if you agree with me.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Featured Videos

First Look: SawStop Jobsite PRO Table Saw

Take a closer look at the new SawStop Jobsite PRO table saw . The two most notable upgrades to this saw are the larger table and new blade guard with dust collection. We put together a combination of dust hoses and fittings to connect the dust ports to a single dust collector. Here is a list of the fittings we used:

– 2-1/2″ Swiveling Hose Adapter for Shop Vacuums (2)

– Clear Flexible Dust Collection Hose – 2-1/2″ Diameter x 10′

– Y-Connector

– 2-1/2″ Rubber Union

– 2-1/2″ to 2-1/4″ Conversion Port

– 2-1/2″ Hose Clamps

– Dust Right Universal Small Port Hose Kit

How to Make Safe Taper Cuts Using a Table Saw