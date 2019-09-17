A SawStop Sneak Peek

Table saws are one of the most versatile tools in any woodworking shop. Our last survey on the topic showed that well over 90% of woodworkers own a table saw of some kind. The brands and models we own do vary widely. I remember when I bought my first table saw, a Delta contractor’s saw with the additional 50-in. ripping capacity. I was on cloud nine!
Since then I have purchased and sold several more, and each time I get that same feeling of elation … what can I say, I am a softy. My current saw is a behemoth, and I am going to have to sell it because I am downsizing my shop. It will be like losing a good buddy. Which is why I was so interested in getting an advance look at a new saw from SawStop. It is an updated Pro version of their popular Jobsite Saw, and I have to say I like what I have seen.
Check out the video below to see if you agree with me.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Featured Videos
First Look: SawStop Jobsite PRO Table Saw
Take a closer look at the new SawStop Jobsite PRO table saw. The two most notable upgrades to this saw are the larger table and new blade guard with dust collection. We put together a combination of dust hoses and fittings to connect the dust ports to a single dust collector. Here is a list of the fittings we used:
– 2-1/2″ Swiveling Hose Adapter for Shop Vacuums (2)
– Clear Flexible Dust Collection Hose – 2-1/2″ Diameter x 10′
– Y-Connector
– 2-1/2″ Rubber Union
– 2-1/2″ to 2-1/4″ Conversion Port
– 2-1/2″ Hose Clamps
– Dust Right Universal Small Port Hose Kit
