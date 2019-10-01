Always Keep Learning

I just got back from Arlington, Texas, where I was helping at a Rockler store grand opening. I was demonstrating a few different finishing techniques and a super easy veneering technique. The folks attending my demos were happy to learn a trick or two and were willing to share a few ideas of their own. That’s one thing I really love about woodworkers: even the most experienced are interested in learning more about the craft.

While I’m on the topic of Rockler and learning, if you’d like some help getting friends started in woodworking, Rockler stores often host “Make and Take” classes. In the class, students learn how to build a fun and easy project in an hour or two that’s then ready to take home. Check for upcoming classes at a store near you by clicking here, and bring your buddy!

One of the videos in today’s “Weekly” is a promotion for a Rockler Make and Take, so you’ll be able to see how that works. The other is an instructional video from Ernie Conover explaining how to turn bowls with live edges. (It is a video I have watched a few times so I can learn how to do it, too.) Enjoy!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Featured Videos

Folding Pocket Knife Make and Take

Join us to create a custom folding pocket knife for yourself or to give as a gift. In this class, you’ll select the wood pieces for your knife scales, attach them to the knife body, and then shape and finish them.

Turning a Natural Edge Bowl

In this video by master woodturner Ernie Conover, you’ll learn the basic process of turning a bowl with the bark still intact and forming its irregular rim. This is a great project to improve your lathe skills.

















