Are You Sanding Harder or Smarter?

While I’m sure some will beg to differ, I’ve never met a single woodworker who really enjoys sanding. We all know our project finishes will turn out better if we sand the wood thoroughly beforehand, and their surfaces will be smoother to the touch. But the dust, repetition and effort involved with sanding every single important surface through multiple grits isn’t a picnic. If you agree, Bob Flexner offers a bit of relief in his book, Understanding Wood Finishing.

“There seems to be some mystique that the more you sand, the better the end product will be…(But) once the wood is smooth, the mill marks and other defects are gone, and the sanding scratches are fine enough so they won’t show, there’s no reason to continue sanding. You’re finished. Your goal should be to reach this end with as little work as possible.”

This is a loaded statement — Bob isn’t advising that we cut corners on the process. Rather, the aim is to sand smarter, not harder. Have a plan and stick to it, choose the correct abrasives, and then know when to quit. If you’re in doubt about what that all means, please read his book. It will make you a smarter sander and a better finisher.

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

