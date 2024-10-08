Are You Sanding Harder or Smarter?

While I’m sure some will beg to differ, I’ve never met a single woodworker who really enjoys sanding. We all know our project finishes will turn out better if we sand the wood thoroughly beforehand, and their surfaces will be smoother to the touch. But the dust, repetition and effort involved with sanding every single important surface through multiple grits isn’t a picnic. If you agree, Bob Flexner offers a bit of relief in his book, Understanding Wood Finishing.
“There seems to be some mystique that the more you sand, the better the end product will be…(But) once the wood is smooth, the mill marks and other defects are gone, and the sanding scratches are fine enough so they won’t show, there’s no reason to continue sanding. You’re finished. Your goal should be to reach this end with as little work as possible.”
This is a loaded statement — Bob isn’t advising that we cut corners on the process. Rather, the aim is to sand smarter, not harder. Have a plan and stick to it, choose the correct abrasives, and then know when to quit. If you’re in doubt about what that all means, please read his book. It will make you a smarter sander and a better finisher.
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
Other Track Saw Solutions
Design to Cutting List
Follow Ian Kirby’s Critical Woodworking path to learn the essentials of the craft. In this episode, learn how to take your project from the drawing board to cutting boards.
Retro Starburst Clock
Building a Hobby Desk
From Our Sponsor
Sale prices expire 10/31/2024 unless otherwise listed. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders. Some offers available only online. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time.