Be Thoughtful About Contrast

One of the many wonders of wood is how different species visually contrast each other. It’s fun to play around with the effects of contrast, and, to some extent, we should. We like to combine light and dark, figured with plainsawn or mix many color combinations. I think it brings joy and whimsy to some designs. But recently, I ran across a thoughtful quote by James Krenov in his book, The Impractical Cabinetmaker, that serves as a good reminder when we’re tempted to get flashy with wood grain or color.
“Try to resist the temptation of making the parts with your rare wood more important than the rest of the piece. Avoid letting it jump out and wave, ‘Look! A curiosity,’ leaving us with only this to remember about the work you have done.”
Subtlety can be beautiful, and Krenov elevated it to an art form in his cabinetry. Proportion, pleasing shapes, effective use of negative space and a host of other factors all influence good design. Wood grain and color certainly play their part, but oftentimes it’s harmony that makes a piece of furniture truly stunning.
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
