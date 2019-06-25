Bora Tool’s new PM-900 Workbench Caster Kit provides an all-swivel solution that can make it easy to move full-size workbenches around the shop without lifting. Each rubberized 3-in. wheel will support up to 155 lbs., which Bora reports is up to 50 lbs. more than other similar kits. The wheels are non-marking, and their diameter makes it possible to roll a bench smoothly over uneven floor surfaces. A heavy-duty foot lever mechanism, borrowed from Bora’s machine mobile base family of products, makes it easy to engage the wheels by pushing down or lifting the lever to lower a bench for use. Steel brackets with included hardware enable the casters to be retrofitted to most workbenches.

With an overall load rating of 620 lbs., the Bora Tool PM-900 Kit includes four casters and sells for $89. It will be available later this month.