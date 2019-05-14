Bowl of Fun

Last weekend, I was a temporary bachelor. I probably don’t need to tell you that meant — I was going to make a mess woodworking. Earlier in the week, I had scavenged a big chunk of box elder wood with some red stains running through it. (Very cool-looking wood, but it smells like a diaper that needs changing.)

On Saturday, after a bit of preliminary chopping and cutting, I decided to carve a replica of a dough-kneading bowl. Of course, I was doing this from memory, no picture or plan … but how hard could it be?

Now, when I say carving, I do not mean that I grabbed my German-made gouges and a fancy mallet — I grabbed an angle grinder and some carving cutters. At the end of a couple of hours, I had a bowl … looking antique and rustic.

Then I got busy cleaning up the mess!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal