Build Cabinets Like a Pro

Building kitchen cabinets is one way that we woodworkers can really improve the value of our homes — at a much smaller expense than hiring it done. And the benefits of personalizing your own custom design add even more value to the project.
This month, Rockler is featuring a new series of videos that will teach you how to make cabinets, hosted by our longtime contributor Ernie Conover. He’ll address the basics of cabinet building and demonstrate products that make the task easier. In today’s videos, Ernie introduces the series and provides some tips about installing drawer slides.
If you like what you see, keep stopping by the Build page on rockler.com to catch the next video in the series. I’m really looking forward to this month of cabinet-building education. I think you will like it, too.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Introduction to Building Cabinets
How to Install Undermount Drawer Slides
Need help choosing the right drawer slides for your project? Check out this handy guide.
