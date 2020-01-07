Build Cabinets Like a Pro

Building kitchen cabinets is one way that we woodworkers can really improve the value of our homes — at a much smaller expense than hiring it done. And the benefits of personalizing your own custom design add even more value to the project.

This month, Rockler is featuring a new series of videos that will teach you how to make cabinets, hosted by our longtime contributor Ernie Conover. He’ll address the basics of cabinet building and demonstrate products that make the task easier. In today’s videos, Ernie introduces the series and provides some tips about installing drawer slides.

If you like what you see, keep stopping by the Build page on rockler.com to catch the next video in the series. I’m really looking forward to this month of cabinet-building education. I think you will like it, too.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Introduction to Building Cabinets

Learn a brief history of modern cabinet construction and the benefits of designing and building your own cabinets. Building kitchen cabinets is a great opportunity to apply your woodworking skills, learn new techniques, add value to your home and make the time your family spends in the kitchen more enjoyable. It also gives you the design control to create a kitchen that will work best for your needs. The type of cabinets that you build will depend on your style preferences, the tools you have and your skill level. No matter what type or style of cabinet you choose to build, the rewarding process of building your new kitchen cabinets is sure to involve many interesting woodworking techniques and tools.

How to Install Undermount Drawer Slides

Learn how to install undermount drawer slides using the Rockler JIG IT® Undermount Drilling Guide with Undermount Drawer Slide Jig.

Need help choosing the right drawer slides for your project? Check out this handy guide.

