by Matt HockingMar 27, 2024
Bumblechutes Food-safe Finish Options

If you could use an eas-yto-apply finish to keep cutting boards, wooden bowls, butcher blocks and other utensils protected and looking new, but you’re concerned about their food safeness, New Hampshire-based Bumblechutes has two new options. Its Woodworker’s Oil is a wipe on/wipe off solution made of 100 percent pure fractionated coconut oil, vitamin E, mineral and lemon oils. It soaks in to revitalize dry-looking wood to help preserve its rich color and off er some stain-inhibiting and UV pro-tection properties. The thick liquid can simply be flooded on and allowed to soak in for 30 minutes, then the excess wiped off. Or, submerge the object for up to 8 hours for deeper grain absorption. All-In-One Wood Conditioner is a soft paste made of premium-grade U.S. beeswax, organic carnauba wax, vitamin E oil, zinc oxide and lemon oil. It contains no petroleum solvents. Bumblechutes says All-In-One Wood Conditioner has “deep penetrating power to saturate and seal wood fiberseff ectively,” which will protect against moisture swelling, chipping and cracking.

Containers of Bumblechutes wood oil and conditioner
Bumblechutes offers two worry-free wipe-on fi nishes for maintaining wooden kitchen utensils.

It applies with a cloth and, after the excess is wiped off , dries on the surface in about 20 to 30 minutes. Bumblechutes recommends that the paste be reapplied every two to four weeks. It can be used as a stand-alone finish or to improve the moisture resistance of surfaces treated with Woodworker’s Oil.

Both products have a pleasant, lemony smell when first applied. Rockler sells Woodworker’s Oil in 8.45 oz bottles. All-In-One Wood Conditioner comes in 4 oz glass jars.

