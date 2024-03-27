Bumblechutes Food-safe Finish Options

If you could use an eas-yto-apply finish to keep cutting boards, wooden bowls, butcher blocks and other utensils protected and looking new, but you’re concerned about their food safeness, New Hampshire-based Bumblechutes has two new options. Its Woodworker’s Oil is a wipe on/wipe off solution made of 100 percent pure fractionated coconut oil, vitamin E, mineral and lemon oils. It soaks in to revitalize dry-looking wood to help preserve its rich color and off er some stain-inhibiting and UV pro-tection properties. The thick liquid can simply be flooded on and allowed to soak in for 30 minutes, then the excess wiped off. Or, submerge the object for up to 8 hours for deeper grain absorption. All-In-One Wood Conditioner is a soft paste made of premium-grade U.S. beeswax, organic carnauba wax, vitamin E oil, zinc oxide and lemon oil. It contains no petroleum solvents. Bumblechutes says All-In-One Wood Conditioner has “deep penetrating power to saturate and seal wood fiberseff ectively,” which will protect against moisture swelling, chipping and cracking.

It applies with a cloth and, after the excess is wiped off , dries on the surface in about 20 to 30 minutes. Bumblechutes recommends that the paste be reapplied every two to four weeks. It can be used as a stand-alone finish or to improve the moisture resistance of surfaces treated with Woodworker’s Oil.

Both products have a pleasant, lemony smell when first applied. Rockler sells Woodworker’s Oil in 8.45 oz bottles. All-In-One Wood Conditioner comes in 4 oz glass jars.