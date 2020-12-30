VIDEO: Carving Knives and How to Use Them

Spoon carving is a traditional woodworking craft. Like all woodworking projects, there’s more than one way to get to the finished project. You could carve a spoon with knives, chisels and hand planes. Or cut it out with a band saw or use power carving tools.

In this case, we visited Vevang Studio in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to learn about traditional hand tools and carving techniques used to make a wooden spoon. Erik Vevang demonstrates how to properly and safely use a few carving knives to make a beautiful and useful spoon.