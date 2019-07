Welcome to the new Weekly newsletter! We’re trying something new and converting our regular newsletter into a weekly video format. Don’t worry, I (and sometimes a special guest or two) will still be sharing my thoughts on all things woodworking and otherwise. And, I’ll also share a couple videos that cover the woodworking topics we know you love. We’ll cover everything from tools to techniques.

I really hope you like this new video newsletter and we want to make it something you look forward to receiving each week. So, let us know what you think and send us your ideas of what you’d like to see. Just click on my signature below to send me your feedback.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Featured Videos

The Best Woods for Outdoor Furniture

What are the best woods to use when building outdoor furniture? Learn which woods are best for outdoor projects. Ultraviolet rays and moisture are tough on wood. Not all wood can stand up to the elements. Learn which woods will last when exposed to prolonged outdoor conditions.

What Type of Lathe Should I Buy?

What is the best lathe for your workshop? Choosing the best lathe depends on what types of woodturning projects you like to make. If you only turn pens, then a mini lathe is the perfect choice. But, if you want to turn large bowls, then you’ll need a full-size lathe. Ernie Conover shows you the basic features and benefits of mini lathes, midi lathes and full-size lathes.