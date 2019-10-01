In last week’s editorial, Rob requested your go-to tricks for gluing and clamping. One reader has this tip to share. – Editor

“I keep on hand thin wood strips that I’ve ripped off the edges of boards at the table saw. Sometimes these occur during the process of jointing with that tool. They are less than 1/16-in. thick and thin enough to be flexible. These are useful for hiding the front edges of plywood shelves. I use the overhanging edge of a flat table as a caul and cover it with waxed paper to protect it from glue squeeze-out. I will attach one of the thin strips to the plywood edge with PVA glue and stand the shelf on the table top, glued side down. A couple of ratcheting clamps apply pressure during drying while they hold the shelf in a vertical position. I sand off any overhanging edging easily once the assembly is dry.” – Moh Clark