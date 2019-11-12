Computerized Router Power

When we did our last survey on the topic of CNC routers, almost 4 percent of our respondents said they owned a CNC router of some kind. Now, compared to table saw ownership, which stands at about 97 percent, that 4 percent number may seem small. But there are a lot of woodworkers out there, which means even a small percentage still totals up to a lot of machines. And while there are fewer high school woodworking classes these days, all of them that I am aware of have CNCs as part of the curriculum. So, the newest generation of woodworkers — who have never been aware of a day in which a computer was not an integral part of their life — plan their woodworking projects around CNC use in the same way I once planned mine around a shaper.
With all of that in mind, today’s videos are focused on CNC routing and why it is so cool. Check them out, and then let me know what you think about the topic.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Mini 4th Axis CNC System Overview
Making a Small Table Using a CNC Router
