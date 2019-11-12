Computerized Router Power

When we did our last survey on the topic of CNC routers, almost 4 percent of our respondents said they owned a CNC router of some kind. Now, compared to table saw ownership, which stands at about 97 percent, that 4 percent number may seem small. But there are a lot of woodworkers out there, which means even a small percentage still totals up to a lot of machines. And while there are fewer high school woodworking classes these days, all of them that I am aware of have CNCs as part of the curriculum. So, the newest generation of woodworkers — who have never been aware of a day in which a computer was not an integral part of their life — plan their woodworking projects around CNC use in the same way I once planned mine around a shaper.

With all of that in mind, today’s videos are focused on CNC routing and why it is so cool. Check them out, and then let me know what you think about the topic.

Mini 4th Axis CNC System Overview

In this episode of Woodworker’s Journal What’s In Store, we introduce the Next Wave Automation Mini 4th Axis Kit , which lets you use your CNC machine to create spindles, pens or game pieces with intricate carvings and designs that will amaze.

Making a Small Table Using a CNC Router

Tinted epoxy highlights the carved design inlay on this Modern Table with Geometric Design, which features components cut on the CNC and simple joinery of 3/8-inch dowels. The CNC machining was done using Freud CNC router bits

