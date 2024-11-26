Counting My Woodworking Blessings

The yams are bought, a turkey is just days away from the roaster and our daughter will be arriving a day sooner for the holiday than expected – life is good! I’m reminded of my blessings, which of course include woodworking. Here are eight:
1) I’m thankful for a safe indoor shop space where I can be creative.
2) I’m richly blessed with tools and supplies; my woodworking efforts would be fruitless without them.
3) I’m fortunate to have the hand and eye coordination to continue to do precise work. I know that won’t last forever, so for now, I appreciate it.
4) Wood might be a commodity, but it’s also the star of the show. Beautiful grain variations, unique smells, different densities and working properties are rewards that non-woodworkers will never truly know.
5) Woodworking teaches me patience and discipline. I’m thankful that sanding reminds me to temper my enthusiasm.
6) My shop mistakes are blessings in disguise. Sure, they’re frustrating and humbling, but that’s when the real learning happens.
7) The sweet sense of accomplishment that comes from completing a project can’t be bought for all the money in the world. I’m thankful that it never gets old!
8) Woodworkers are some of the most thoughtful, giving and practical people I have ever met. I’m grateful to be in such good company.
Happy Thanksgiving to you all!
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
