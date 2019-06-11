Dad’s Day Delight

If you are a father like me, especially of a certain age, you likely remember vignettes of your children as they grew. For me, many of them are in my woodshop or just making something with my kids. Managing the expectation of their amazing imagination against the reality of the outcome. Seeing how proud they were of modest success. None of my kids are woodworkers, per se. But all of them will walk into a shop and fire up a tool to make what they need. And now with grandchildren, I am looking forward to making even more memories.

Do you have some of those stories that you are willing to share? As Father’s Day approaches, I am curious about how your kids (or those you may have just cared about) may have spent time with you in your shop.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal