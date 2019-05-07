DeWALT® Woodcutting Blades

Coming this spring, DeWALT’s latest Woodcutting Circular Saw Blades feature patent-pending ToughTrack™ technology: it’s an alternate top bevel plus raker tooth (ATB+R) grind, made of high-density tungsten carbide, which helps clear debris from the kerf while also allowing for easier tracking of straight cuts and delivering smoother cut surfaces. Reinforced shoulders behind each tooth provide improved impact resistance for strength and durability, especially when cutting nail-embedded wood.

Patented body slots on the blades help to reduce vibration on these thin-kerf blades, and DeWALT adds a patented ToughCoat™ anti-stick coating to help further reduce vibration and pitch build-up.

The blades have 5/8-in. arbor holes and are made in three diameters: 6-1/2-in., 7-1/4-in. and 8-1/4-in. DeWALT’s 6-1/2-in. blades have 18-, 24 or 40-tooth counts, with prices that will range from $9.99 to $15.99 apiece. The 7-1/4-in. blades, which will sell for between $9.99 and $19.99, come in 24-, 40- and 60-tooth styles. Two options of 8-1/4-in. blades (24 or 40 tooth) will be priced at $11.99 and $28.99. Ten-count bulk packs of the two larger blade sizes will also be available.

Optimized for use on both corded and cordless circular saws, these Woodcutting Circular Saw Blades will come standard on all 6-1/2- and 7-1/4-in. DeWALT circular saws and cordless combination kits that include a circular saw.