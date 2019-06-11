Dremel’s corded Multi-Max™ MM50 replaces the existing Multi-Max MM45 multi-tool with updated features. For one, it produces less vibration for better handling comfort and cleaner results on projects. The tool’s front end is also 30 percent smaller than the MM45, and that combined with an angular body design, helps this Multi-Max reach into tighter spaces while also delivering more control and precision. Its 5.0-amp motor will tackler tougher applications, and the 3.2-degree angle of oscillation produces faster cutting or abrading results.

The tool has a 10,000 to 21,000 oscillation-per-minute variable speed, so you can select the speed most appropriate for the job. An On/Off switch that’s separate from the variable-speed control enables the previous speed setting to be maintained for the next use. Accessories for cutting, sanding, polishing and more are easy to change, thanks to a twist-and-push, tool-free interface system.

Weighing about 3 lbs., Dremel’s new Multi-Max MM50 includes a carry bag and 30 accessories. It’s available now, selling for $129.