Easy Wood Tools has collaborated with woodturner and YouTube personality Carl Jacobson to design the Easy Wire Burning Kit (coming soon). Unlike other burning tools currently on the market, if the wire breaks, you don’t need to replace the entire tool: simply replace the low-cost wire and continue working on your project. Each kit includes three sure-grip handles made of American maple, plus nine replaceable wires in three lengths and three gauges: 6 in. for pens, rings and small vessels; 9 in. for bowls and other medium-sized projects; and 18 in. for bowls, plates and other large shapes. Each gauge is color-coded so users quickly know just how wide their burn design will be: .016 is red; .020 is white; and .026 is blue.

The Easy Wire Burning Kit will be priced at $49.99, while replaceable wires (three in a pack) will range from $7.99 to $8.99.