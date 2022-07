A router table is unlike most other machines in a woodshop because you can customize it just the way you want it. There are different kinds of router tables, router table fence systems, choices for hanging the router itself, and router table base options. Rockler’s Router Table Configurator makes the shopping process easier than ever.

