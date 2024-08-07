FlexiPort Hose Kit

One of the biggest pains of using portable power tools is connecting their various-sized dust ports to a shop vacuum hose. You’ve likely tried all manner of shop-made “adapters” or even just used wrap upon wrap of duct tape, only to have the hose disconnect anyway. That problem will be a thing of the past with Rockler’s clever Dust Right® FlexiPort Power Tool Hose Kit. It includes a ribbed stretch hose that expands from 3′ to 12′ with a pair of Click-Connect fittings that thread into either end — one serves as an adapter and the other is a 2-1/4″ O.D. port for plugging into a shop vac inlet.

Four gray rubber swiveling FlexiPorts conform to fit dust outlets on a variety of portable power tools. Then, the hose adapter simply clicks onto each FlexiPort so it can be left on the tool for quick connect/disconnect convenience. The FlexiPort sizes are 3/4″ I.D. x 1-1/4″ O.D., 1″ I.D., 1-1/4″ I.D. and 1-1/2″ I.D. Individual FlexiPorts are also available separately.