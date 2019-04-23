Rockler’s new Gardening Tool Turning Kit includes a hardened-steel trowel, transplanter and cultivator; you turn the handles from the wood species of your choice in a size and shape that best fits your hands. The trowel has a curved, 2-3/4-in.-wide blade for general digging, planting and rooting out difficult weeds. The transplanter has a tightly curved, 2-in.-wide blade with markings up to 4 in., so you can plant to precise depths. The three-pronged hand cultivator will help to loosen soil, rake in soil amendments and remove weeds. All three tools have a matte stonewashed black oxide finish.

Rockler recommends turning the handles 6 in. long from 1-1/2-in.-square blanks (not included), but you can make the handles any length or proportion you like. Bore a 21/64-in. hole for the tool shanks and then glue them into the handles with epoxy.

The new Gardening Tool Turning Kit (item 63703) is available now and sells for $49.97. Or, you can purchase each tool individually for $19.99.