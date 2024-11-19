Gift-Making with Class!

In years past, I’ve had many opportunities to attend grand openings of new Rockler stores across the country. The managers would typically let me set up my woodworking demonstrations in the store classrooms. I love that Rockler stores have dedicated and well-equipped spaces for learning! If you’re new to woodworking, a Saturday “Make & Take” class helps you to build skills under the tutelage of Rockler’s experienced store associates, and you’ll take home a nice memento to cap off the day. Even experienced woodworkers can benefit from the wide range of class offerings.

Now is an ideal time to take a class at Rockler because you can make a fantastic gift that might be perfect for a special someone this holiday season. There are classes focusing on bowl and pen turning, pouring a set of custom epoxy coasters, shaping the handles of a quality hunting knife, building a mini river pour table, and many more, depending on your store. But I think the real takeaway goes beyond making that gift – you’ll feel the satisfaction that comes with doing something creative and leave the store a more competent and confident woodworker. It’s the gift that keeps on giving!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

Cutting and Fitting Mortise-and-Tenon Joints

Hand cut perfect mortise-and-tenon joinery with this helpful instructional video from Ian Kirby.

Cove Cutting Techniques

This guide will take you step-by-step through the process of using a table saw to cut coves of any shape in boards.

Slatted Trivet

Combining straight lines and gentle curves, this trivet is both practical to use and pleasing to the eye.

Wine Presentation Box

Special beverages given as a gift deserve a special presentation . This box features a unique mechanism that literally “pops up” three wine bottles as the lid is opened.











