Gifts Great and Small

by Rob JohnstoneOct 22, 2019

Building handmade gifts is second nature to those of us who love woodworking. In a recent survey conducted by Woodworker’s Journal, it was identified that over 80 percent of the projects being made by woodworkers were to be given to someone they love. I know that is true of me.

If you are a print subscriber, our annual December gift issue will be arriving in your mailboxes very soon. For those who are not print subscribers, this issue can be purchased here in the next few weeks.

The videos in today’s Weekly are also about gift making. One is a bigger project — a plant stand … always a favorite. Our other video is about turning handles for Rockler’s wide range of kitchen and garden tools: pizza cutters, bottle openers, bar tools, back scratchers … the list goes on. (Of course, they all make great gifts.)

I hope you find them entertaining and helpful. And maybe a little motivating … after all, it’s almost November!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Featured Videos

Building a Tile-Top Plant Stand

This plant stand project is made from white oak and features a tile top. Several techniques are demonstrated in this video, including how to use templates to cut out multiple matching parts and how to use a template to guide a piloted flush-trim router bit. The legs are attached to the top assembly with Rockler Beadlock floating tenons.

Quick and Easy Wood Handles

You can make a custom bottle opener, ice cream scoop, or pizza cutter. Making a beautiful wood handle is a great gift project for beginner or experienced woodturners. These handles are quick and easy to make, and they make terrific gifts.

