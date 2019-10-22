Gifts Great and Small

Building handmade gifts is second nature to those of us who love woodworking. In a recent survey conducted by Woodworker’s Journal, it was identified that over 80 percent of the projects being made by woodworkers were to be given to someone they love. I know that is true of me.
If you are a print subscriber, our annual December gift issue will be arriving in your mailboxes very soon. For those who are not print subscribers, this issue can be purchased here in the next few weeks.
The videos in today’s Weekly are also about gift making. One is a bigger project — a plant stand … always a favorite. Our other video is about turning handles for Rockler’s wide range of kitchen and garden tools: pizza cutters, bottle openers, bar tools, back scratchers … the list goes on. (Of course, they all make great gifts.)
I hope you find them entertaining and helpful. And maybe a little motivating … after all, it’s almost November!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Featured Videos
Building a Tile-Top Plant Stand
Quick and Easy Wood Handles
