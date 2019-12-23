Have a Wonderful Holiday

To all our loyal readers, I want to wish a Merry Christmas and a Happy Holiday to all.

Whatever tradition you are part of, I wish you joy and peace. Life is complicated, and especially today when information floods our brains at warp speed, take some time to contemplate the value of your family and friends.

In my neck of the woods, a wintery walk with my dog and some hugs from my grandchildren will be on the agenda for the next few days. I hope there is something like that in store for you.

And please accept my thanks for being part of the Woodworker’s Journal Weekly readers. I appreciate your support.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Measuring Dust Collection Airflow

What makes an effective dust collection system? It’s important to choose the right dust collector , but it’s equally important to choose the right hose size, hose type and fittings to get the most out of your system. In this video, you’ll learn how airflow is effected by the hose size, hose length, fittings and layout of your dust collection system . We measure airflow in different situations to demonstrate how each component affects the effectiveness of your workshop dust collection system

Building a Folding Adirondack Chair

