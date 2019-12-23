Have a Wonderful Holiday

To all our loyal readers, I want to wish a Merry Christmas and a Happy Holiday to all.
Whatever tradition you are part of, I wish you joy and peace. Life is complicated, and especially today when information floods our brains at warp speed, take some time to contemplate the value of your family and friends.
In my neck of the woods, a wintery walk with my dog and some hugs from my grandchildren will be on the agenda for the next few days. I hope there is something like that in store for you.
And please accept my thanks for being part of the Woodworker’s Journal Weekly readers. I appreciate your support.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
P.S. If you find yourself short a gift and you don’t want to fight through the last minute shopping crowds, you can always get a digital gift card. It only takes a minute and it will email immediately to the recipient. It doesn’t get easier than that!
