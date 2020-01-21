Hey, That Was Easy!

I remember about 100 years ago when I helped make my first set of cabinets at my dad’s shop. My first thought was, “That was pretty easy!” Sometimes I have a unique grasp of the obvious…Since that time, I’ve built hundreds of cabinet boxes — some simple, some much more complex — but none of them (thankfully) required an advanced degree.

In one of today’s videos, Ernie Conover takes you through the basics of making a kitchen cabinet box and addresses a couple of ways to make the toe kick. In the other video, I look at a product from Rockler that I have found super useful (and pretty cheap, too).

So check them out and see what you think.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Introduction to Building Cabinet Boxes

The first step of building cabinets is to build a box. Ernie Conover teaches the important features and techniques you need to know when building cabinet boxes. You will learn how to organize the parts, several options for assembling the box, and design considerations.

Corner Clamp-It Clips Make Cabinet Assembly Easy

One of the most important factors when assembling cabinets is to make sure the case pieces are square to each other. And assembling cabinets can be a challenge when you’re working alone. Learn how the Rockler Clamp-It Corner Jig and Corner Clips make it easier to assemble perpendicular cabinet and box corners.

