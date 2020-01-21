Hey, That Was Easy!

by Rob JohnstoneJan 21, 2020

I remember about 100 years ago when I helped make my first set of cabinets at my dad’s shop. My first thought was, “That was pretty easy!” Sometimes I have a unique grasp of the obvious…Since that time, I’ve built hundreds of cabinet boxes — some simple, some much more complex — but none of them (thankfully) required an advanced degree.

In one of today’s videos, Ernie Conover takes you through the basics of making a kitchen cabinet box and addresses a couple of ways to make the toe kick. In the other video, I look at a product from Rockler that I have found super useful (and pretty cheap, too).

So check them out and see what you think.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Introduction to Building Cabinet Boxes

 

The first step of building cabinets is to build a box. Ernie Conover teaches the important features and techniques you need to know when building cabinet boxes. You will learn how to organize the parts, several options for assembling the box, and design considerations.

Corner Clamp-It Clips Make Cabinet Assembly Easy

One of the most important factors when assembling cabinets is to make sure the case pieces are square to each other. And assembling cabinets can be a challenge when you’re working alone. Learn how the Rockler Clamp-It Corner Jig and Corner Clips make it easier to assemble perpendicular cabinet and box corners.

From Our Sponsor

Free Shipping on Orders of $39 or More from Rockler
Build It with Rockler - Watch the Videos
45% Off 30 x 60 x 3/4 Baltic Birch - In Store Only width=
SawStop - Legendary Safety
Let's Build Sale - Shop Now

Congratulations! You qualify for FREE standard shipping and handling on orders of $39 or more! To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by using the link above or entering promotion code wjwkly at checkout. Sale prices valid until 1/30/20 or date listed. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders or used in conjunction with Rockler Professional pricing. Some offers available only online. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler reserves the right to end this promotion.

Posted in: