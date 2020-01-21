Hey, That Was Easy!

I remember about 100 years ago when I helped make my first set of cabinets at my dad’s shop. My first thought was, “That was pretty easy!” Sometimes I have a unique grasp of the obvious…Since that time, I’ve built hundreds of cabinet boxes — some simple, some much more complex — but none of them (thankfully) required an advanced degree.
In one of today’s videos, Ernie Conover takes you through the basics of making a kitchen cabinet box and addresses a couple of ways to make the toe kick. In the other video, I look at a product from Rockler that I have found super useful (and pretty cheap, too).
So check them out and see what you think.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
Introduction to Building Cabinet Boxes
Corner Clamp-It Clips Make Cabinet Assembly Easy
From Our Sponsor
Congratulations! You qualify for FREE standard shipping and handling on orders of $39 or more! To get free shipping, simply place your order of $39 or more at Rockler.com by using the link above or entering promotion code wjwkly at checkout. Sale prices valid until 1/30/20 or date listed. Additional shipping charges will apply for select over-sized items, express orders, and orders to Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This offer does not apply to international customers. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, applied to previous orders or used in conjunction with Rockler Professional pricing. Some offers available only online. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware reserves the right to limit quantities, correct errors or omissions and modify or end this promotion at any time. Not all items available at retail stores. Offer not valid at Rockler’s independent resellers. Rockler reserves the right to end this promotion.