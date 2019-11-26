Honey, What do You Want?

Do you ever get asked what you want for Christmas (or any holiday, really)? Is it as hard for you as it is for me to answer? Frankly, at this point in life, my material needs are taken care of. I have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the things that matter — shelter, food and a family that loves me. And for that I am truly thankful.
But do you also have that “other hand” that comes to the fore from time to time related to woodworking supplies? Well, today’s first video might then be as helpful to you as it will be to me. When my family asks, “Do you need anything?” I will answer, “No, not really,” and then send them the link to the video. You get the picture.
The second video offers a great little gift-making idea that I just love. Kristina walks you through it step-by-step. If you’ve got some scrap lumber hiding in your shop, this video is for you.
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
2019 Black Friday Sneak Peek
Featured Products:
Convertible Benchtop Router Table
3000 Lumen LED Big Bulb
Hairpin Legs
FlexiPort Hose Kit
HD5 CNC Systems
JET 12″ Sliding Compound Miter Saw
Titebond 3, Quart
Mountable Dust Coupler
How to Make a Guitar-Shaped Wireless Speaker Box
From Our Sponsor
