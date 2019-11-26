Honey, What do You Want?

Do you ever get asked what you want for Christmas (or any holiday, really)? Is it as hard for you as it is for me to answer? Frankly, at this point in life, my material needs are taken care of. I have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the things that matter — shelter, food and a family that loves me. And for that I am truly thankful.

But do you also have that “other hand” that comes to the fore from time to time related to woodworking supplies? Well, today’s first video might then be as helpful to you as it will be to me. When my family asks, “Do you need anything?” I will answer, “No, not really,” and then send them the link to the video. You get the picture.

The second video offers a great little gift-making idea that I just love. Kristina walks you through it step-by-step. If you’ve got some scrap lumber hiding in your shop, this video is for you.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

2019 Black Friday Sneak Peek

Rob Johnstone from Woodworker’s Journal previews his favorite Black Friday deals at Rockler. Stores open at 9am, Friday, Nov 29, 2019.

Featured Products:

Convertible Benchtop Router Table

3000 Lumen LED Big Bulb

Hairpin Legs

FlexiPort Hose Kit

HD5 CNC Systems

JET 12″ Sliding Compound Miter Saw

Titebond 3, Quart

Mountable Dust Coupler

How to Make a Guitar-Shaped Wireless Speaker Box

These guitar-shaped wireless speaker boxes are fun to make and even more fun to give as gifts. You can probably make one with scraps you have in your shop. We used two pieces of 3/4-in. plywood and two thin strips of solid wood for the top and bottom panels. The wireless speaker kit is available from Rockler Woodworking. We provided two guitar shape templates that you can download for free, or you can design your own shape.

From Our Sponsor





















