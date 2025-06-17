Hope to Hear from You!

My former boss and publisher, Rob Johnstone, often reminded our staff that whether it’s related to life or the magazine business, change is the only constant. Back in the early 2000s, one of those big changes regarded launching Woodworker’s Journal’s eZine—one of the first weekly online newsletters among woodworking magazines. Ground-breaking for its time then, it enabled us to reach beyond print and dip our toes into digital publishing. And over the last two decades plus, it’s been a wonderful outlet for sharing industry news, profiles of talented woodworkers, Q&A, your feedback and photos, free woodworking plans and much more.

While we’ve deeply enjoyed the opportunity to connect with you all in this way, the time has come for change again. July 15 will be our final issue of Woodworker’s Journal Weekly. Ceasing this bi-weekly e-newsletter will enable us to put more time and energy into creating new learning and product content for Rockler, as well as more project and technique videos we know you enjoy.

It would be wonderful to share your thoughts about how our former Ezine and now Weekly have been helpful for you in your woodworking. Please send your feedback in, so we can run it in our next (July 1) issue. And if you aren’t yet a subscriber to Rockler’s email list, be sure to sign up by clicking here to stay current on all the latest product releases, articles on our Learn page, contest opportunities and other news!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

