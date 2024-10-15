How Do You Flatten Slabs?

Not long ago, I had a chance to set up Rockler’s Full-Size Slab Flattening Jig and put it through its paces for a new video. You can watch that by clicking on the video within the image carousel on this page. I don’t have a lot of experience with router slab flattening jigs from other manufacturers to offer as a comparison, but after getting comfortable with this big Rockler system, I was and am impressed! It’s easy to set up, has rock-solid build quality and some excellent ergonomic and safety features. If I were flattening slabs regularly, this would be a fine way to go about it.

But during those hours spent flattening a big walnut slab, I started wondering about how others get this job done. If you turn a lot of slabs into river pours, mantels, tables and the like, how do you flatten them? Do you put your CNC machine to work or send them through a big drum sander? Or do you use some variation of a router slab-flattening jig? Please share your method and a photo (if you have one) with the rest of us!

Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal

