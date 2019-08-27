I Need More Power, Scotty!

I have been doing some power carving this summer, and I have to say I am really having fun. I’m no expert, but I have had some success creating an antique-looking “dough rising bowl” and an unusual table that some folks think is actually a bench. For these projects, I used Arbortech™ cutters and a couple of Makita tools, and they performed well.
Trust me, your woodworking knowledge will be a big advantage if you decide to give power carving a try. Understanding how wood grain cuts and wood movement issues in general are key to making the most of your time creating power carved sawdust. And let me just say, you’ll make A LOT of sawdust!
So check out the videos below … maybe they’ll help you add a little adventure to your woodworking life!
Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal
