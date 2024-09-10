In Case You Haven’t Heard…

Those of you who have been subscribers to Woodworker’s Journal magazine already know that the October issue marks the end of this publication’s 48-year history. I point that out not to bemoan the truth of this difficult business decision, but to assure you that our free Weekly electronic newsletter will continue for the foreseeable future. If you’re not a subscriber to the magazine and would like a copy of our last issue, you can find it at rockler.com or in Rockler stores (while supplies last).
The October magazine features eight of our favorite projects published within the last decade or so, and I think they’re definitely worth seeing again. Thanks to all who have supported our magazine over its long and distinctive tenure. It was our sincere pleasure to bring it to you, and I hope it has enriched your woodworking hobby in many meaningful ways.
Chris Marshall, Woodworker’s Journal
