It’s April!!!!

Okay, those of you who have been reading our efforts for a number of years now will have noticed a lack of sophomoric gag-humor coming from your favorite woodworking folks yesterday. Yes, sadly we did not go all in for April Fools this year. It is not that we are lacking in goofy, off the wall ideas — those are legion in our office. We frankly had too much actual work to get done this year, and something had to give. (I know … I will begin to cry you a river shortly.)

But in case you are suffering for a lack of April foolishness — look no further than our What’s in Store section of the Weekly, where our pals at Rockler have taken up the cause and to good effect. Enjoy!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal