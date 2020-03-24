Just Gotta Have Them

As I’ve moved from shop to shop over the years, throwing some stuff away and then rebuilding or re-buying those same things, I’ve come to the conclusion that certain widgets are super handy jigs. They’re important to my work process.

While I have many examples of “gotta-have-them” jigs, one stands out. It is a set of hardboard disks made perfectly round in various sizes — as small as 1-1/2″ in diameter up to as much as 24″ across. They just hang on the wall until I need them to lay out curves for rounding corners and creating complex shapes. These discs are so simple, and I use them all the time.

So my question to you is this: what is your “gotta-have-it” jig or fixture? Why is it important to your woodworking? I can’t wait to find out what they are!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

P.S.: You may not realize it, but you may have a critical piece of medical equipment in your workshop. The N95-rated masks that are in critical shortage at hospitals and clinics are the same masks many woodworkers stock in their shops as protection against fine dust particles. Please take a a look through your shop supplies and see if you’ve got any new N95-rated masks. If you do, donate them to a local hospital or clinic. It really could save a life.

An Easier Way to Change Your Dust Collector Bag

Do you hate changing your dust collector bag ? This tip makes that dusty task a little easier. Chris uses the power of magnets to help hold the bag in place.

Measuring Dust Collection Air Flow

What makes an effective dust collection system ? It’s important to choose the right dust collector , but it’s equally important to choose the right hose size, hose type and fittings to get the most out of your system. In this video, you’ll learn how airflow is effected by the hose size, hose length, fittings and layout of your dust collection system. We measure airflow in different situations to demonstrate how each component affects the effectiveness of your workshop dust collection system.

Keeping your entire dust collection system connected will probably involve multiple diameters of hoses, adapters and ports. It is important to distinguish whether a measurement is referring to an inside or outside diameter, otherwise you might experience some frustration when you attempt to fit your components together. This video will help you clarify the measurements and compatibility of your dust collection components!





















