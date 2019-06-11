A new addition to Rockler’s family of Lock-Align drawer accessory products is this Screwdriver Rack. Made of polymer, its slots will hold up to 11 screwdrivers in alternating directions — the most efficient way to store them. An integral magnetic strip holds each screwdriver in place so they won’t shift as drawers are opened or closed. Measuring 1-5/16 in. tall x 1-3/8 in. wide x 7-1/4 in. long, the rack’s end clips fit into Rockler’s Lock-Align Wide Tray (item 57914), sold separately.

The Lock-Align Screwdriver Rack (item 58265) is priced at $7.99.