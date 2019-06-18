Make Hay When the Sun Shines

In truth, the last time I baled hay was when I was about 7 years old — I am certain that I was a big help … But I do like to do woodworking outside when the weather cooperates. Currently I am working on a power carving project (you’ll see the results in a month or so) which, when you consider the huge volume of wood chips manufactured, is a perfect outdoor effort. The big challenge is that for some reason, Minnesota seems to be working on a “personal best” everyday challenge for rain. When the sky is not falling, June in Minnesota is as close to heaven as you will get on terra firma … but there remains the flood factor. This week, however, four rain-free days are forecasted. So, don’t try to call — Leeroy (the wonder dog) and I will be in the driveway making sawdust.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal