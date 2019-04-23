Makita’s commitment to creating a completely cordless jobsite now can extend even to your favorite fresh brew with the 18V LXT®/12V Max CXT® Cordless Coffee Maker. No paper filters are needed, just your favorite ground coffee or single-serve pack, water and a Makita 18V lithium-ion battery and charger. It will brew up to three 5-ounce cups of coffee on a single charge of an 18V LXT 5.0Ah battery (sold separately). It is also compatible with both Makita 12V Max CXT® and 18V LXT® lithium-ion batteries.

The coffee maker is under 9 in. tall and has a 3-1/2-in. cup clearance. It will brew a 5-ounce cup in five minutes when powered by an 18-volt LXT battery. The unit has boil dry protection that automatically turns the coffee maker off if there is not enough water. With a 5.0 Ah battery installed, the coffee maker weighs 4.8 lbs.

Makita’s 18V LXT Cordless Coffee Maker (item DCM501Z) is currently available for pre-order and will sell for $99.99. Makita covers your purchase with a three-year warranty.