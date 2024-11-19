This reader shares thoughts about the once mighty American chestnut. – Editor

“You mentioned the American chestnut in last week’s editorial, and it made me recall that my grandfather worked with chestnut until the mid 1970s. After that, he couldn’t find it available anymore. As far as ash is concerned, I think they have developed an ash tree that is resistant to the emerald ash borer, but the new tree is still not widely available to replenish the older ash tree varieties. I hope we get smarter with conserving our resources as time goes by.” – George Moore