The new NT50A5 2-in. 18-gauge Pro Brad Nailer from Metabo HPT (formerly Hitachi Power Tools) is designed for trim work, furniture building and other finish applications. This 2.9-lb. pneumatic nailer accepts up to 100 brad nails ranging from 5/8 in. up to 2 in. in length. The newly redesigned high-grade aluminum magazine not only provides exceptional durability but also prevents jams caused by fastener overlap. Automatic dry-fire lock-out protects both the nailer and the workpiece if there are no nails in the magazine. A simple flip of a switch controls either sequential or contact nailing, and a quick-release nose provides easy access to the nail chamber, should the tool jam. Its integrated air duster with thumb activation enables the user to blow dust or debris off of the work surface. The left- or right-side mountable belt hook helps keep it conveniently within reach. A no-mar tip, elastomer grip and an exhaust port that swivels 360 degrees are other user-friendly features. The NT50A5 18-gauge Pro Brad Nailer comes with a tool bag and safety glasses and sells for $219.97. Metabo HPT covers your purchase with a 5-year warranty.